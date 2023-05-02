Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp may have landed himself in big trouble after a costly confrontation with the match officials in Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham. The German lost his kop at Anfield as Diogo Jota's stoppage-time strike sealed victory just 99 seconds after Spurs thought Richarlison's first Premier League goal for the club had rescued a point after the visitors had been 3-0 behind.

But Klopp’s bors was already so warm that he charged down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks and his hamstring in the process. And breathe…😅#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/GOonqVS9Q2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2023 Limping during the celebrations as Liverpool leapfrogged Spurs into fifth place in the Prem standings, Klopp claimed that referee Paul Tierney had a grudge against him. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, he says: “We have our history with Tierney, I really don't know what he has against us, he has said there is no problem but that cannot be true.

Joyful: Salah, right, celebrates “How he looks at me, I don't understand it. My celebration was unnecessary, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK. Klopp was on something yesterday man, he was so funny 😂pic.twitter.com/pKv8M8yOjX — ⁴ (@TheVVDRole) May 1, 2023 “I didn't say a bad word to the fourth official - not at all - but I pulled my hamstring probably in that moment so, fair enough, I’m already punished." When asked what Tierney had said, Klopp adds: “I will not say anything about it. The refs don’t say what is said so I don't say what is said.”