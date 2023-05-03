Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects a touchline ban after his bekgeveg with referee Paul Tierney.
Klopp is being investigated by the FA following a bots at the end of Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham at Anfield, with the German coach claiming that Tierney has a grudge against him.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Fulham, the Red coach, who has already been suspended this season after a red card against Manchester City, is preparing for the worst.
Klopp pulling his hamstring after screaming into the fourth official’s face is the funniest thing you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/9tsVb5pC3e— Mehul Gupta (@mehulg10) April 30, 2023
He says of losing his temper: “I probably have to expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do.
“I shouldn’t have said what I said… It’s not in my hands what goes on now.
“Whole situation shouldn’t have happened, a lot of emotion, anger in that moment, that’s why I celebrated why I did. That was the situation.”
Klopp urged his span to channel his frustrations from last-gasp win over Spurs, with lifted them into fifth in the league, into another victory at Anfield on Wednesday night.
Back in action against Fulham tomorrow 👊![CDATA[]]>🔴 #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/qQ1B4z10wC— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2023
He adds: “The way we played was exceptional at the beginning [on Sunday]... We have to do that again.
“We won a game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and only headlines I created [were negative]. “We expect a reaction because everyone tells us [punishment] will come.”