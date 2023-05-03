Klopp is being investigated by the FA following a bots at the end of Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham at Anfield, with the German coach claiming that Tierney has a grudge against him.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Fulham, the Red coach, who has already been suspended this season after a red card against Manchester City, is preparing for the worst.

Klopp pulling his hamstring after screaming into the fourth official’s face is the funniest thing you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/9tsVb5pC3e — Mehul Gupta (@mehulg10) April 30, 2023

He says of losing his temper: “I probably have to expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said… It’s not in my hands what goes on now.