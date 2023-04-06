Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Anfield can be Premier League leaders Arsenal’s krang again this Easter Sunday in a 5.30pm showdown.
The Gunners may be on a seven-match winning streak in the league, but they haven’t won in the Prem at the Reds’ turf since 2012.
And while his eighth-placed span are sukkeling to make up the seven-point gap to the top-four spots on the back of the three-match winless run, Klopp reckons his Reds can be the ultimate test of Arsenal’s title credentials.
Here's how the #PL table looks at the end of Matchweek 29 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wpwfzTdlp8— Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2023
Speaking after Tuesday night’s uninspiring goalless draw with Chelsea, the German says his manne be oppit this weekend.
Stalemate at Stamford Bridge.#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/qTqFXmcfKa— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2023
On facing Arsenal on Sunday, he explains: “At home our record is not as bad as way so we showed tonight we show we really care and we really want it.
“Anfield is waiting for us and we want to deliver.”
With out-of-sorts defender Virgil van Dijk set to be fit after missing the trip to Stamford Bridge due to illness, the Dutchman will have to be back to his best for his battle with Gabriel Jesus.
Jesus, who bagged a brace against Leeds last week in his first start for the Gunners since his four-month injury layoff, has five goals and four assists in 13 head-to-heads with the Reds and will be looking to kick on.
Fantastic free-flowing football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/puD6HySYrm— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 2, 2023
Arsenal will be know what they need to do at Anfield, with second-placed Manchester City facing bottom club Southampton on Saturday night (6.30pm) in a bid to close the gap to their title rivals to just five points, with a game in hand.
Other Prem fixtures
Saturday: Manchester United v Everton (1.30pm), Brentford v Newcastle, Aston Villa v Forest, Leicester v Bournemouth, Wolves v Chelsea, Tottenham v Brighton, Fulham v West Ham (all 4pm), Southampton v Manchester City (6.30pm). Sunday: Leeds v Crystal Palace (3pm)