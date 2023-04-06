The Gunners may be on a seven-match winning streak in the league, but they haven’t won in the Prem at the Reds’ turf since 2012.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Anfield can be Premier League leaders Arsenal’s krang again this Easter Sunday in a 5.30pm showdown.

And while his eighth-placed span are sukkeling to make up the seven-point gap to the top-four spots on the back of the three-match winless run, Klopp reckons his Reds can be the ultimate test of Arsenal’s title credentials.

Here's how the #PL table looks at the end of Matchweek 29 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wpwfzTdlp8 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2023

Speaking after Tuesday night’s uninspiring goalless draw with Chelsea, the German says his manne be oppit this weekend.

On facing Arsenal on Sunday, he explains: “At home our record is not as bad as way so we showed tonight we show we really care and we really want it.