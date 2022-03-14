Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool manskappe will be staaning bankvas agter Patrick Vieira and his Crystal Palace in their clash against Manchester City tonight at 10pm.

Beat City for the second time this season and they give the Reds the inside lane to the title.

Klopp’s troops klopped Brentford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Luis Diaz’s 19th minute header and Mo Salah’s penalty on the hour mark and closed the gap between them and the log-leading Cityzens to just three points after 28 matches, with the Reds enjoying a three-cushion goal difference.

ON MISSION: Patrick Vieira

And while he doesn’t think City will slip up, saying “you expect Manchester City to win every game when you watch them play”, Klopp, who watched as star man Salah limped off in the Brentford battle, will quietly hope that Vieira can be a big pal and outfox Guardiola again.

Having handed City one of their three defeats (2-0) this season in their last meeting at the Etihad Stadium, Vieira says of the clash: “We will face, I believe, one of the best teams in Europe.

“When you play a team like City you have to be nine or 10 out of 10 because of the quality of the team. Of course, you have some moments that have to go in your favour. You have to force those moments, do what it takes to allow ourselves to win.”

INSTINCT: City's Kevin De Bruyne

With the pressure on them, City ace Kevin de Bruyne tells his teammates not to be scared of slipping up.

He says ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park: “Don’t be afraid to make a mistake.”

