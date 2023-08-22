New Zealand won’t hold back when they face archrivals South Africa in a World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday. Assistant coach Jason Ryan the magnitude of the event - the world champs against their fierce rivals at the home of rugby - warrants a duidelike performance from All Blacks captain Sam Cane and his manskappe.

Ryan tells the New Zealand Rugby website: “The Springboks, and Twickenham, it’s pretty unique so we’re looking forward to that.” Last time around out @springboks 📸



Looking forward to taking to the field again at Twickenham!#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/ktHmV20un1 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 19, 2023 He adds: “If you are hesitant in anything you do, that’s when your injuries happen, so that’s how we’re going to prepare. “We’ve shown plenty of our game, as other teams have. You’ve still got to get those momentum shifts and those big pressure moments which are quite important in Test matches, especially at this time of year heading into that World Cup which is right here now.”

Returning centre David Havili, meanwhile, is looking forward to face the Springboks after recovering from a hamstring injury. Fired up: Coach Jason Ryan He says: "It's' 11 weeks now so I'm looking forward to putting that all behind me and getting back out on the park." He tells Newshub of being back in the All Blacks squad after recovering: “It’s been a seamless transition. All the boys have welcomed me back in really well.

“It’s great to be able to connect with them. You don’t see them through Super Rugby, so it’s been awesome to get around the guys.” And he wants to measure himself against Springbok inside centre Damian de Allende. Inspiration: NZ’s Sam Cane.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu Watching De Allende in the Springboks’ 52-16 dismantling of Wales at the weekend, Havili tells the All Blacks’ website: “He’s a great player, and has got a lot of physical attributes and plays the game in a way where the gain line is his goal and he does that a lot of the time.