After helping the Wallabies gear up for the Rugby World Cup, former New Zealand national coach Steve Hansen is now helping the All Blacks get back on track. Coach Ian Foster’s men have suffered two big defeats in their last two matches - losing to world champions South Africa in their final warm-up match for the tournament before going down to France 27-13 in their Pool A opener.

Ahead of their next match against Allister Coetzee and Namibia, they now roped in the man who guided the country to glory in the 2015 World Cup edition.



Scrum coach Jason Ryan says of Hansen: "Look on a personal level he's been unbelievable for me right through my Super Rugby career and right into the All Blacks. He's someone I stay in contact with all the time and to have him in here, he's got a beautiful eye on him and drops a few good one liners in.