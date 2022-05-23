Second place means a place in next season’s Champions League and also a home quarterfinal against Scotland’s Edinburgh on the weekend of June 4.

The Stormers beat Scarlets 26-21 in their United Rugby Championship clash in Wales on Saturday to not only bag second place on the overall log, but also to win the South African Shield in the inaugural tournament.

With Ruhan Nel scoring a match-winning try with the last touch of the game, captain Steven Kitshoff says of the result: “Winning the shield is the first step and now we have to build onit.

“[It is special to the team], especially after the home stretch and confidence that was building in the squad, to win silverware is amazing. You can feel the buzz and how happy it made the guys. “It’s reward for the homework and the sacrifice we put in this season, but it’s just the first step. Going into the playoffs, we know what that is like, and we just have to build on this. There are some golden opportunities ahead for us.”

The path to a possible final will see the Stormers play Edinburgh and then the winner of the quarterfinal between Ulster and Munster in the semis.