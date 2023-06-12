Manchester City finally expanded their domestic domination across the continent as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a second-half Rodri goal to win the Champions League for the first time and complete a rare treble on a nervous Saturday evening. But it was no walk in the park as many pre-match pundits predicted for Pep Guardiola’s team, who had to wait until the 68th minute for Rodri’s precise finish to Inter’s resistance.

Even then, City paaped as Inter threatened to drag a cagey final into extra time with goalkeeper Ederson making two superb late saves. CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/n8dXDvOZyp — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023 Inter, bidding to lift the trophy for a fourth time, stifled Guardiola’s side with a superbly-executed display of traditional Italian catenaccio (highly organised defence), especially in the first half in which City’s Kevin De Bruyne went off injured. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s side disrupted City’s rhythm their back three of Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni superb behind a tireless midfield guard.

The goal that made us the Champions of Europe! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IJhqzVbPse — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2023 City were sloppy at times with passes going astray, as Inter’s fans grew increasingly vocal as City’s were silently consumed by nerves. But all that changed when Bernardo Silva found space in the blue and black wall and he cut a pass back to Rodri who took a touch and drilled the ball home. Precision: Rodri, right, fires winner Inter then mustered one final effort and came agonisingly close to an equaliser when Federico Dimarco looped a header against the bar with Ederson beaten and his follow-up header hit Romelu Lukaku, who had replaced Edin Dzeko.