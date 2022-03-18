With an unprecedented quadruple beckoning for Liverpool, every game is essentially do or die.

And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping to keep his top guns fit, firing and skerp for the challenge.

After gunning down Arsenal 2-0 on Wednesday night, the Kop idols have closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to just one point.

With nine games left - including a showdown at the Etihad on April 10 - League Cup winners Liverpool now turn their attention to the FA Cup this Sunday, with a win at Nottingham Forest taking them to the quarterfinals.

THREATS: Jota, bottom, and Diaz

But before then, they will find out who they will face in the last eight of the Champions League in the quarterfinal draw today at 1pm.

With the games set to come fast and furious now, Klopp is backing his sharpshooters to be quick on the draw in the race to glory.

On Wednesday night he left main manne Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench, starting Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

The plan worked like a bomb thanks to second-half strikes from Jota and his replacement Firmino to gun down the Gunners.

And Klopp explains: “We need our boys in different ways as well, it’s not that you can just be a striker who scores goals.

“That is important, that is why we change, not because they didn’t score because Diogo scored [against Arsenal] and we still changed.

“It’s about how much can they help us in all the situations and for that you need fresh legs and it’s not a massive problem, to be honest, to find the right line-up.

“Years ago it was like Sadio and Mo played all the time and Bobby [Firmino] pretty much all the time or Divock [Origi] played.

“Maybe that’s the reason why we were never in more competitions…”

Liverpool’s next league assignment is against Watford on April 2, after the international break.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINAL DRAW

With no seedings or country protection in place, any team can drawn be against any team in today’s 1pm event. Quarterfinal first legs will be played on April 5/6 and return legs on April 12/13.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Man City, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Villarreal, Chelsea

