Keshav Maharaj has warned England that the Proteas’ tail will continue to wag in their ongoing Test series.
South Africa’s tail-enders took the wind our of England’s sails in the innings and 12-run first Test win at Lord’s last week.
With the Proteas on 210/6 at one stage, England would have fancied bowling out their visitors cheaply.
On that grind 🏏#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/wCY1iT76p7— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2022
But bowlers Maharaj (41), Marco Jansen (48) and Anrich Nortje 28* added some valuable runs to the back-end of their innings to guide SA to 326 - England only got 165 and 149 in their two innings.
Of their bowlers adding runs, Maharaj credits coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Justin Sammons.
Ahead of the second Test which starts at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Maharaj says: “When Boucher took over, he wanted to work on the middle to lower order to contribute runs. We know how vital those runs can be.
London➡️Manchester#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8DVl1RYdEw— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2022
“You’ll see a lot of bowlers facing time in the nets with both Boucher and Sammo [Sammons], the guys are really putting in the efforts with us. It’s nice to see we’re getting the reward, but it’s down to the work Boucher has implemented with us. I think Sammo has been exceptional for our whole batting unit, but I think encouraging the lower order to top up on our skill and taking care of the nitty-gritty...”