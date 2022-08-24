Keshav Maharaj has warned England that the Proteas’ tail will continue to wag in their ongoing Test series. South Africa’s tail-enders took the wind our of England’s sails in the innings and 12-run first Test win at Lord’s last week.

With the Proteas on 210/6 at one stage, England would have fancied bowling out their visitors cheaply. On that grind 🏏#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/wCY1iT76p7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2022 But bowlers Maharaj (41), Marco Jansen (48) and Anrich Nortje 28* added some valuable runs to the back-end of their innings to guide SA to 326 - England only got 165 and 149 in their two innings. Of their bowlers adding runs, Maharaj credits coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Justin Sammons.