The Proteas search for the elusive home Test century continues despite being bowled out for 453 at tea on the second day of the second Test at St George's in Gqeberha.

The closest anyone has come to ending the barren run came in the unlikely form of Keshav Maharaj. South Africa's No 8 swatted and scythed his way to a career-best 84 off 95 balls (9x4, 3x6) before he became Taijul Islam's fifth wicket of the innings.

Maharaj was deserving of a century though for attracking manner in which he approached his innings. Unfortunately he died by the sword attempting a big hit off a flighted Taijul delivery and was clean bowled.

Maharaj added a frustrating 38 runs with Simon Harmer (29) for the ninth wicket before his spinning partner put together another 35 with No 10 Lizaad Williams.

Harmer though became Taijul's sixth victim of the innings when he was stumped with the Bangladeshi off-spinner finishing with figures of 6/35.

Williams was the last South African wicket to fall when he was trapped LBW for 13 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

🏏 LEKKER KESHAV



Keshav Maharaj has batted with positive intent and reaches his fourth Test half-century #SAvBAN #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/JaR1gDf8fr — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 9, 2022

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will begin the visitors innings after the tea interval.

IOL Sport