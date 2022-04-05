Keshav Maharaj took 7/32 as South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for just 53 runs in their second innings yesterday, to win the first Test by 220 runs.

Dronk gespin by Maharaj and Simon Harmer (3/21) in the last few overs of Day Four, Bangladesh started the day on 11/3.

And before they could even get rid of all the sleep in their eyes, the ground staff was getting ready for the post-match conferences.

So gevaarlik was Maharaj that by 11am yesterday, Bangladesh were all out and SA celebrating the win after scoring 367 and 204 in their two innings, with their visitors replying with 298 and 53.

BACK WITH A BANG: Simon Harmer

But the day belonged to Maharaj, who had his hele family in the stands and celebrated an emotional, rare, win with the Proteas at his home ground.

Maharaj says: “It was very emotional for me, I love playing cricket at Kingsmead, it’s my home ground.

“To have the family watching is even more special to me. Our record at home [at Kingsmead] is not great, so I’m happy and pleased that I could change that mindset and have everyone want to play cricket at Kingsmead.”

It was South Africa’s first Test win at the ground in five matches and wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for their spin twins Maharaj and Harmer.

Of his partner, who also took seven wickets in the match, Maharaj says: “It’s always nice playing double spin - at Kingsmead I’m used to playing with another spinner.

“It’s really nice to have the control of Simon on the other end, he has come back [to the national side after seven years a] different type of bowler and player - he is a world class.”

