It’s a massive Premier League week at Anfield this week, with Liverpool first hosting Wolves on Wednesday at 10pm before welcoming groot rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Down in seventh place on the log and still in the hunt for a top-four Champions League place, the next five days could be make or break for the Reds, who owe their fans big time after following up last week’s 5-2 Champions League last-16 first leg home defeat to Real Madrid with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

Nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand, the Reds simply can’t afford another slip-up. Anfield awaits.



The importance of those three points are not lost to Jota, who adds: “We need to try to do something and there is still a lot to play for - there is a place to fight for in the league and to give next season already a better shape because we all know how important it is to be involved in the Champions League.” He adds: “I know the way they can compete and it’s really important that we avoid their confidence going up because in the end this is the Premier League and everybody can beat everybody.” Alpha: Wolves boss Lopetegui Coach Julen Lopetegui and his Wolves have things to fight for too, looking to avoid relegation this term.