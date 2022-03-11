Tottenham striker Harry Kane is out to punish sukkelling Manchester United in their race for Saturday night’s 7.30pm top-four Premier League showdown.

Seventh-placed Spurs can leapfrog their fifth-placed Old Trafford hosts and will still have two games in hand on the Red Devils.

And Kane says that’s exactly where they want to be, with three points also taking them level with Arsenal in fourth.

AN INJURY DOUBT: Cristiano Ronaldo

He says: “A lot of us want to be playing in the Champions League.

“We haven’t played in it now for a couple of years but it’s where we think the club should be. So there’s a lot of hard work to go.

“It’s not just about one result because we’ve had good results like this this season already. It’s about putting together a run of four, five results in a row.

“Obviously we’ve got another tough game on Saturday. Overall, like I’ve touched on, we have to take it in our stride and make sure we pick up points.”

The last time the two sides met in Manchester, Spurs put half a dozen goals past them in a 6-1 pak last season.

And with United reeling from a 4-1 derby demolition by Manchester City last Saturday, interim boss Ralf Rangnick is looking to pick up the pieces.

His Red Devils are divided with players annoyed at the continued presence of error-prone skipper Harry Maguire in defence.

And reports also claim that 37-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped last week, despite Rangnick insisting that the star has a hip complaint.

Ronaldo though has not trained with the team this week, according to the UK Sun and is a doubt for the crucial clash.

Weekend Premier League fixtures

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Brighton v Liverpool (2.30pm), Brentford v Burnley (4pm)

Manchester United v Tottenham (7.30pm)

Sunday

Chelsea v Newcastle (4pm), Leeds v Norwich (4pm) Southampton v Watford (4pm), Everton v Wolves (4pm, West Ham v Aston Villa (4pm), Arsenal v Leicester (6.30pm)\

