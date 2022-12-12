England captain Harry Kane says he will have to live with his penalty miss that saw his Three Lions crash out of the World Cup in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to France.

THE WORLD CHAMPIONS ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS 💥#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wKGS9kbYCX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 10, 2022

Having converted an earlier penalty, he was given the kane to equalise six minutes from time, but the ace skied his spotkick.