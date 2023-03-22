The Cape’s Premiership teams have given themselves a lot to play for after an improved 2023. There was danger of relegation for both Cape Town City and Stellenbosch at some stage of this campaign.

They were both in the bottom half of the table during Qatar 2022 and after some slick work by both clubs in the January transfer market, things have improved. The Citizens are on a four-match unbeaten run which has helped them make up a lot of ground to move up to fifth place in the table, as the league takes a break for international football. 👉 Sundowns are one win away from a record extending #DStvPrem title.



👉 SuperSport, Pirates and Chiefs are in a three-way tussle for the second CAF Champions League spot.



The final seven matchday will be a treat to watch 👀 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 20, 2023 All of a sudden they are now a contender for the runners-up spot with only six points between them and SuperSport United, the team in second place.

Striker Khanyisa Mayo’s inspired performances did not only put him in contention for a Bafana Bafana call-up, but he has also added his name to the top 10 of the league’s sharpshooters. He is sitting seventh with seven goals at the moment. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch has joined City in the top eight on a five-match unbeaten run of their own.