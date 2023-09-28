Victory is the only goal for bitter rivals Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs in this weekend's iKapa derby.
City and Spurs, borne from a feud between Ajax Cape Town partners - the Comitises and Efstathious, respectively - are keen to lean into the rivalry ahead on the first game on Cape Town Stadium's new hybrid pitch.
With coach Eric Tinkler's Citizens and Spurs mentor Shaun Bartlett sukkelling for results, this fixture is being seen as the one to launch their seasons.
Cape Town Derby!— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 28, 2023
Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs
DHL Stadium 🏟️
Saturday, 30 September - 15:00pm 🕒#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/b7bYJ5WMDy
Tinkler wants his manne to snap a five-match winless run and improve on their PSL log position, while Bartlett and newly-promoted Spurs have lost all six of their matches this term.
As the host this weekend, City have seven points from their seven games and are one place above the dropzone.
And Tinkler says: “It’s a massive game for us. We all know the rivalry, but the fact that both clubs haven’t started the season as they hoped, these three points matter enormously.
While the spotlight has been on last season’s PSL joint-top goalscorer Khanyisa Mayo’s one-goal return, the boss adds: “Nothing says that Mayo must be the only goalscorer.
“We attack with a front five and they all have to contribute.”
A former striker himself, Spurs coach Bartlett reckons this the perfect chance for his rock-bottom span to launch their season.
He says: “It’s that game to kickstart to our season that will. We are training really hard this week.
The Citizens will take on the Cape Town Spurs in the Mother City at the DHL Stadium this weekend. We've got the plug for FNB card holders 😎 You can get your match tickets for only R20 at select branches in and around Kaapstad. #FNBLovesFootball #LoveFNB pic.twitter.com/eCUfgpuob4— FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) September 27, 2023
“I know everybody is talking about the derby and all, but we just want our first three points of the season.”