Victory is the only goal for bitter rivals Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs in this weekend's iKapa derby. City and Spurs, borne from a feud between Ajax Cape Town partners - the Comitises and Efstathious, respectively - are keen to lean into the rivalry ahead on the first game on Cape Town Stadium's new hybrid pitch.

With coach Eric Tinkler's Citizens and Spurs mentor Shaun Bartlett sukkelling for results, this fixture is being seen as the one to launch their seasons. Cape Town Derby!



Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs



DHL Stadium 🏟️



Saturday, 30 September - 15:00pm 🕒#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/b7bYJ5WMDy — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 28, 2023 Tinkler wants his manne to snap a five-match winless run and improve on their PSL log position, while Bartlett and newly-promoted Spurs have lost all six of their matches this term. As the host this weekend, City have seven points from their seven games and are one place above the dropzone.

Founder: City’s John Comitis.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela And Tinkler says: “It’s a massive game for us. We all know the rivalry, but the fact that both clubs haven’t started the season as they hoped, these three points matter enormously. While the spotlight has been on last season’s PSL joint-top goalscorer Khanyisa Mayo’s one-goal return, the boss adds: “Nothing says that Mayo must be the only goalscorer. Rivalry: Spurs’ Ari Efstathiou.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky “We attack with a front five and they all have to contribute.”