Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he “can’t remember a worse game” than his side’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton this weekend.
The struggling Reds were humiliated at the Amex Stadium, hardly threatening Roberto de Zerbi’s Seagulls, who picked them off.
Solly March grabbed the first of his brace one minute into the second half as he tapped home from close range after his teammates pounced on a sloppy midfield pass.
And he doubled the lead in the 53rd minute with a left-footed strike into the far corner after being played in behind by Evan Ferguson.
Danny Welbeck completed Klopp’s misery in the 81st minute when he juggled the ball over the bamboozled defence to volley a third.
The German coach said afterwards: “Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good, I can’t remember a good phase or period.
“Doing better than [at Brighton] should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can’t remember a worse game.”
The defeat was their second in a row in the league after last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Brentford.
It was also the sixth of their season as their hosts leapfrogged them into seventh on the log, leaving them in ninth with 28 points after 18 games.
Klopp adds that he will have to ruk his players reg after that performance, adding: “If I have to say something, which helps either way, like wakes somebody up, or lift somebody, then I have time for that tomorrow. I was not in the right mindset to do that [now]”.