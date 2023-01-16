Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he “can’t remember a worse game” than his side’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton this weekend. The struggling Reds were humiliated at the Amex Stadium, hardly threatening Roberto de Zerbi’s Seagulls, who picked them off.

Solly March grabbed the first of his brace one minute into the second half as he tapped home from close range after his teammates pounced on a sloppy midfield pass. Solly's two strikes! 🔥 @BrightonTools 📺 pic.twitter.com/rhbORXGGW8 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 14, 2023 And he doubled the lead in the 53rd minute with a left-footed strike into the far corner after being played in behind by Evan Ferguson. Twice as nice: Solly March’ left Danny Welbeck completed Klopp’s misery in the 81st minute when he juggled the ball over the bamboozled defence to volley a third.

Unreal from @DannyWelbeck! 💫 pic.twitter.com/NkDxHLvet9 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 14, 2023 The German coach said afterwards: “Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good, I can’t remember a good phase or period. “Doing better than [at Brighton] should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can’t remember a worse game.” Frustrations: Jurgen Klopp The defeat was their second in a row in the league after last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Brentford.