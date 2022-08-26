Liverpool fans fear that coach Jurgen Klopp is cursed, after the Reds’ worst start under the German in the Premier League. Without a single victory in their opening three league matches this term, Klopp’s manne are 16th on the table.

Monday night’s 2-1 defeat to a sukkeling Manchester United outfit was the laaste straw, as they also played to a 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 1-1 stalemate with Crystal Palace. CLUELESS: Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson Now fans believe it’s all because of coach Klopp and his sewende jaar bad luck. Already saying his team was getoor when his players dropped like flies in training ahead of the match against Palace, it turns out that Klopp has a history of [email protected] af in his seventh season at a club.

At Mainz in Germany, he was relegated from the Bundesliga and also finished seventh with Borussia Dortmund after the same number of years in charge before leaving the club. DESPERATE: Andrew Robertson, left One fan tweeted: “He will get Liverpool relegated.” Another wrote: “Playing Klopp’s style is all about hunger. You can’t keep playing well if you keep winning.”