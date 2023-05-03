Manchester City’s World Cup hero Julian Alvarez is out to write Premier League history when he faces West Ham on Thursday at 9pm. Having lifted the biggest trophy in football with Argentina in December, the 23-year-old striker can help City to a treble this season.

And following his jits strike to send the Premier League title holders back to the top of the league in Sunday’s 2-1 over Fulham, he is targeting more vital goals to help City keep rivals Arsenal at bay in the run-in. Matchday in Manchester 🙌



COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/JHaYQCwSu7 — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 3, 2023 Starting against West Ham on Thursday night, the man nicknamed “the Spider” says: “We’re in a great position - this is where we wanted to be at the start of the season. “We have to defend our lead at the top and everyone is going to pull together.

Another chapter in the #PL title race 📖#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/tCPS5yXmm5 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 2, 2023 “But we know the most important is yet to come.” Coach Pep Guardiola adds of his Argie ace: “With Julian, every time he plays he gives us everything. Praise: Boss Pep Guardiola “To play almost all of the games to be world champions with Argentina where there are thousands of talented footballers and to be able to play there is because he has something.”