With Mourinho searching for a fifth European title in the inaugural decider for the new competition in Tirana, Albania, the Special One can deliver the Giallorossi’s first continental crown since the old Fairs Cup in 1961.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho told his players that tonight’s 9pm Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord is their “Champions League”.

He says: “I felt from the day I signed that they were a huge club, but with no victories and not many finals.

“I’m very emotional.

“The Conference League is our Champions League. The club hasn’t reached [an occasion] like this for a long time.”