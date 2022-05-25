Roma boss Jose Mourinho told his players that tonight’s 9pm Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord is their “Champions League”.
With Mourinho searching for a fifth European title in the inaugural decider for the new competition in Tirana, Albania, the Special One can deliver the Giallorossi’s first continental crown since the old Fairs Cup in 1961.
He says: “I felt from the day I signed that they were a huge club, but with no victories and not many finals.
“I’m very emotional.
“The Conference League is our Champions League. The club hasn’t reached [an occasion] like this for a long time.”
Mourinho can become the first man to win the Europa Conference League, the Champions League and Europa League (both twice).
Entering the final, Feynoord’s Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers is the tournament’s leading goalscorer with 10 goals, followed by Roma’s Englishman Tammy Abraham with nine strikes.