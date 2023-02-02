Like with the signings of Manchester City winners Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the start of the season, coach Mikel Arteta has brought the £12m in the January window to add experience to a side vol young stars.

“Radio Jorginho” is hoping to transmit the right signals to lead Arsenal to the Premier League title after the Italian midfielder joined from rivals Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Having won the Europa League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Euro 2020, the 31-year-old says his constant communication on the pitch - earning him the nickname Radio Jorginho with his Azzurri teammates - can help Arsenal over the line.

🔴⚪️ Same city, new colours



🎬 Our members can now go behind the scenes on Jorginho's first day as a Gunner — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2023

He says: “I’ll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It’s what I always bring with me.”

Having faced them himself, he adds: “It was tough, it was a hard time! I could feel and see that Arsenal would do very well this season.”