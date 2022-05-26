Hendrikse was called up to the squad for the weekend’s London Sevens tournament, after the Blitzboks failed miserably in recent tournaments and also lost their top spot to Argentina.

Lions Jordan Hendrikse says he last played Sevens at school and did not expect a phone call from Blitzboks coach Neil Powell.

of getting the call, the 20-year-old Hendrikse says: ‘‘I played at Sevens school, so was surprised to get that request from coach Neil. What a great feeling this is, and I am still processing it. There are so many emotions, but nervous and exited are definitely two of them’’

He adds: ‘‘I already experienced the bond the guys have as a team and it is clear they are a family, so being part of this is incredibly special for me.

‘‘The goal and aspirations were always to play for my country and to wear Green and Gold in rugby so this is massive.’’