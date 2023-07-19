Manchester United re-signed veteran defender Jonny Evans on a short-term deal after eight years on a busy day for the club on Tuesday. Evans, 35, is in line to make his second debut for the club in on Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Lyon at Scotland’s Murrayfield after signing as an emergency cover for the warm-ups with a klomp players unavailable.

A free agent after leaving Leicester, Evans has been training with United’s academy side. There was a familiar face spotted at training 👀#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2023 After also sealing a new five-year deal with Marcus Rashford, United are reportedly on the brink of closing the deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana after agreeing a fee of £47.2m fee with Inter Milan. Part of the furniture.



You and your family are forever United, @MarcusRashford 🫶#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xltE49bINt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2023 The club is apparently skarrelling to get the Cameroon star a visa to join them on their trip to the US, where they’ll face Arsenal on Saturday.

One bra who will definitely be in the pakkie for the trip to USA is Cape legend Benni McCarthy. After taking an extra lang vakansie, Mcarthy joined his span in his “hometown” of Edinburgh on Tuesday as they geared up to face Lyon on Wednesday. Back to the present and while it’s still only pre-season, United legend Andy Cole is excited to see the manne in action.