Cosmos were relegated from the NFD last season after finishing second from bottom.

In a crazy twist, Jomo Cosmos’ fall from grace and professional football is complete.

But last week, they were given an apparent lifeline when they produced documents that alleged that rivals Hungry Lions had used an ineligible player in 10 of their matches.

Lions, who finished 11th, were facing a punishment of 12 docked log points, which would have relegated them instead of Ezenkosi due to playing Thato Mohlala, who Cosmos claimed was still registered on their books as an academy player.

🏃![CDATA[]]>🏾 I’M SORRY 🏃![CDATA[]]>🏾



PSL prosecutor Adv Zola Majavu has confirmed that Jomo Cosmos have formally withdrawn their case against Hungry Lions! #SABCSport411 pic.twitter.com/vOxADTs58C — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 27, 2022

On Monday, however, ahead of a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee hearing, Cosmos withdrew their complaint.