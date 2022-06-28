In a crazy twist, Jomo Cosmos’ fall from grace and professional football is complete.
Cosmos were relegated from the NFD last season after finishing second from bottom.
But last week, they were given an apparent lifeline when they produced documents that alleged that rivals Hungry Lions had used an ineligible player in 10 of their matches.
Lions, who finished 11th, were facing a punishment of 12 docked log points, which would have relegated them instead of Ezenkosi due to playing Thato Mohlala, who Cosmos claimed was still registered on their books as an academy player.
🏃![CDATA[]]>🏾 I’M SORRY 🏃![CDATA[]]>🏾— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 27, 2022
PSL prosecutor Adv Zola Majavu has confirmed that Jomo Cosmos have formally withdrawn their case against Hungry Lions! #SABCSport411 pic.twitter.com/vOxADTs58C
On Monday, however, ahead of a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee hearing, Cosmos withdrew their complaint.
The reason? Cosmos made it all up.
Speaking to SABC Sport, Lions attorney Karabo Tshabuse says: “We as the legal team received a notice of withdrawal from Jomo Cosmos’ attorneys.
“We also have evidence that shows that Jomo Cosmos have fabricated the supposed playing cards that they used, in an attempt to prove the allegations – from a picture on Facebook, which was taken last year, when he was 21 years old.”