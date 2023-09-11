The Irish recovered from the shock concession of an early try to roar back, with Sexton scoring two tries and kicking seven conversions to leave him needing 10 points to overtake Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s top scorer.

Ireland captain and flyhalf Johnny Sexton celebrated becoming his country’s oldest player by notching 24 points in a rousing 82-8 win over Romania in his side’s opening Rugby World Cup Pool B match on Saturday.

Of the feat, the 38–year-old says: “Age is just a number, I’m just delighted to be back.

“We’re delighted obviously to get a result and to get a points difference like that.”

The opening try of our Rugby World Cup campaign! 🔥#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/zMgs3lcw73 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 10, 2023

Sexton was making his first appearance since suffering a groin injury in Ireland's Six Nations clash with England in March, and he was banned for three games after an angry confrontation with officials after the European Champions Cup final in May.