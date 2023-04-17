A 77th-minute penalty try after a powerful Cheetahs driving maul sealed victory at Cape Town Stadium after they went into halftime trailing by two points.

Western Province head coach John Dobson is upbeat despite his manne suffering a third loss of the 2023 Currie Cup with a 26-17 home defeat to the Free State Cheetahs on Saturday.

Tries by Andre-Hugo Venter and Angelo Davids, both converted by Kade Wolhuter, gave WP a 14-12 lead at the break. Flank Gideon van der Merwe and flyhalf Reinhardt Fortuin scored a try each for the Cheetahs.

Dobson says: “Our Currie Cup performance against a Cheetahs team who’ve just been to Toulon, and with our junior team, there’s a lot to still be cheerful about.

“The maul defence across both [Stormers and WP] teams worries me, and probably a few mistakes like [Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu] going for a drop in the Currie Cup… a missed a penalty that would’ve got us a lead towards the end.