Western Province head coach John Dobson is upbeat despite his manne suffering a third loss of the 2023 Currie Cup with a 26-17 home defeat to the Free State Cheetahs on Saturday.
A 77th-minute penalty try after a powerful Cheetahs driving maul sealed victory at Cape Town Stadium after they went into halftime trailing by two points.
Tries by Andre-Hugo Venter and Angelo Davids, both converted by Kade Wolhuter, gave WP a 14-12 lead at the break. Flank Gideon van der Merwe and flyhalf Reinhardt Fortuin scored a try each for the Cheetahs.
Dobson says: “Our Currie Cup performance against a Cheetahs team who’ve just been to Toulon, and with our junior team, there’s a lot to still be cheerful about.
“The maul defence across both [Stormers and WP] teams worries me, and probably a few mistakes like [Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu] going for a drop in the Currie Cup… a missed a penalty that would’ve got us a lead towards the end.
“But I think there’s still a lot to be proud of … a good effort.”
Other Currie Cup results: Sharks 20 Blue Bulls 24, Griffons 8 Pumas 64, Lions 18 Griquas 25.