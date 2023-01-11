Two dogs fight over a bone en die derde een loop met hom weg. That seems to be the case in the English Premier League with Chelsea closing in on the loan signing of Portugal ace Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Up until Monday, it was believed that Manchester United and Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old forward, who cost Atleti £113m - the fourth-highest transfer fee paid of all time - from Benfica in 2019. Atlético Madrid forward João Félix has flown to London to have Chelsea medical ahead of loan move until the end of the season. ✈️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZMewHmf9jd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 10, 2023 The Blues have reportedly agreed to pay close to £10m and Felix’s full wage to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Coach Graham Potter’s Blues, currently down in 10th place on the log, mean business in the January transfer market, having already splashed the cash for Molde striker David Datro Fofana (£10m), Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile (£35m) and Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos (£18m).

It’s the rumoured Felix transfer that leaves rivals Man United and Arsenal feeling a bit blue. But as long as Marcus Rashford keeps banging in goals at United, coach Erik ten Hag is a happy man. He says of the English attacker who’s scored five goals in his last five games: “He [Rashford] can work on his weaker foot, on his heading, but on other skills he is very good. It is more about bringing him in the right position and that as a team we create the right spaces for him, so that he can bring his strengths.