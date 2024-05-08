Joseph Dweba says gooing a dowe oor to his critics and doubling down on demands set out for him has led to a revival of his hope of becoming a Springbok regular. The Stormers hooker was recently reinvited to Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’ planning sessions for the upcoming Test season.

This after missing out on World Cup selection last year as the third specialist hooker because of a lack of workrate and questions around his lineout throw-ins. Back in the game: Seabelo Senatla. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix He is, however, known as a strong scrummaging hooker, but seems to have added some extras to his allround play to grab the national selectors attention. Shutting out the outside noise and being a team man, Dweba says is the reason he is now back to his best.

He tells Daily Voice: “Ja, battle rate, work rate you know and just being busy around the park. And as a hooker you know you get judged on your set-pieces and it’s been something I have been working on.” He does, however, not see all criticism launched against him as bad, adding: “I don’t focus on that. What happens outside, I can’t control what people say about me. I just have to deliver for the team.” The blockbusting hooker would want to make naam again as the Stormers take on Newport Dragons and Connacht away from home over the next two weekends.