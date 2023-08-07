A debut goal at the death by striker Jo Pacienca stole a 1-0 win for Cape Town City over PSL new boys Polokwane City in last night’s campaign opener. Playing at Athlone Stadium, the Kaapse hosts had a vrag first-half chances to capitalise on their dominance, but the Angolan hitman made the difference.

Early chances fell to youngsters Jaedin Rhodes and Taahir Goedeman and Khanyisa Mayo was brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula in the 35th minute when his header was saved after a great cross from Darwin Gonzalez. FULL TIME | WINNER AT THE DEATH 🙌



Cape Town City start the season with maximum points courtesy of a last minute header from Jo Paciencia 🔥#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/vPMRsHeVFI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 6, 2023 Three minutes later, ex-City man Given Mashikinya cleared Rhodes’s left-foot curler off the line. After the break, the game opened up more with the teams trading chances to attack with no real threat.