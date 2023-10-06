Former Ireland lock and current Springbok second rower Jean Kleyn believes mense kan maar vergeet about Ireland and Scotland conspiring to KO the world champs, it will be war when the two teams clash at Stade France on Saturday at 9pm. In a winner-takes-all clash, victory for Scotland will see them join South Africa in the knockout stages, while victory for Ireland will see them go through at the top of Pool B.

With South Africa having played their four matches already, they could still be knocked out this weekend if Scotland beat Ireland by at least 21 points, with the Irish also getting a bonus point for scoring four tries.



It would mean a hewige free-scoring game and some even suggested that they two Six Nations teams could conspire to make it happen in order to knockout SA. Nooit, says Kleyn who played for Ireland at the last World Cup. According to him the rivalry is too big.

With world No.1 Ireland on a 16-match unbeaten run and also having gotten the better of Scotland in their last eight matches, Kleyn doesn't think they will go down easily.



Head Coach Gregor Townsend discusses his side for Saturday and the anticipation in camp.



He says of the clash: "We're probably going to see Ireland win, but just because the Irish beat us last week I'd say I'd like to see Scotland win over them (laughs). "No, realistically speaking, we'll probably see Ireland come out victorious there. They're a very good team at the moment."