The 26-year-old has represented England four times, but with a maiden stuk silverware at stake, the showdown with Italian club Fiorentina doesn’t get any bigger for the former Hull man.

He says: “I’ve played for England, but I think achieving this with your teammates who you’ve been with together to get to a final and you have the opportunity to win a trophy together, it will be a massive moment.

It's Europa Conference League final week! 😍#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/FTthyMCiJ7 — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) June 5, 2023

“Of course, we’re all excited about being in the final of a European competition and this will be the pinnacle for a lot of players. It will certainly be the biggest game of my career.

“We all want it, but it’s important to not get too hyped up for it. We need to find that balance of not going over the top.