The World Cup in Qatar is taking no prisoners as Japan stunned European heavyweights Germany 2-1 in Group E action yesterday afternoon.
The four-time winners were embarrassed in the Khalifa Stadium with rivals Spain and Costa Rica playing in the late game.
Japan beat Germany for the VERY FIRST TIME EVER! 💥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 23, 2022
What a way to do it on the biggest stage of all 👏 pic.twitter.com/0dF901M5Sa
Germany dominated the first half and took the lead with Ilkay Gundogan’s 33rd-minute penalty and they had a Kai Havertz strike ruled out for offside.
But Japan turned up the heat and the tide. And in the 73rd minute, Samurai Blue equalised when Manuel Neuer could only parry an attack to Bundesliga midfielder Ritsu Doan to tap in.
And former Arsenal youngster Takuma Asano then sprung the high defensive line and squeezed his shot as Neuer’s near post to make 2-1.
Leon Goretzka came close to an equaliser, but his half-volley flashed just wide.
In the other early match, Morocco and Croatia played to a goalless draw in Group F, before Belgium and Canada faced off last night.