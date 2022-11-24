The World Cup in Qatar is taking no prisoners as Japan stunned European heavyweights Germany 2-1 in Group E action yesterday afternoon. The four-time winners were embarrassed in the Khalifa Stadium with rivals Spain and Costa Rica playing in the late game.

Japan beat Germany for the VERY FIRST TIME EVER! 💥



What a way to do it on the biggest stage of all 👏 pic.twitter.com/0dF901M5Sa — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 23, 2022 Germany dominated the first half and took the lead with Ilkay Gundogan’s 33rd-minute penalty and they had a Kai Havertz strike ruled out for offside. But Japan turned up the heat and the tide. And in the 73rd minute, Samurai Blue equalised when Manuel Neuer could only parry an attack to Bundesliga midfielder Ritsu Doan to tap in. And former Arsenal youngster Takuma Asano then sprung the high defensive line and squeezed his shot as Neuer’s near post to make 2-1.