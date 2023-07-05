It might only be the third day at Wimbledon, but already we will see two big guns go at it when eighth-seed Italian Jannik Sinner tackle Argentina ace Diego Schwartzman in the second round on Wednesday. Sinner, who beat world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal.

The 21-year-old will have to be at his best on Wednesday when he faces the dangerous Schwartzman, who has been ranked as high as No.8 in the world.



🦊![CDATA[]]>👊 pic.twitter.com/nGgxMuo48u — Janniksin_Updates (@JannikSinner_Up) June 27, 2023 Defending champion Djokovic, meanwhile, is also in action on Wednesday. The Serbian faces Australian Jordan Thompson in his second round clash, after easily beating Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6 in the first round on Monday.