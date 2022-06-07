Bulls coach Jake White believes Ireland’s Leinster can be beaten as they head to Dublin for their United Rugby Championship semifinal this Saturday.
The Bulls beat the Sharks 30-27 with a drop goal by Chris Smith in added time in their quarterfinal clash last weekend to book their ticket to Ireland.
But now they cross swords with a Leinster team who smashed Glasgow Warriors 76-14 in their quarterfinal.
Having watched the Irishmen go down to La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup final the week before, White says: “What I did see [in the Champions Cup final] is that Leinster is the one team that scores the most points in the first 20 minutes against everybody. I think what they [La Rochelle] did, through circumstances and Leinster’s errors, they sort of got to hold them to a reasonable score at halftime...
“What I learnt is that Leinster are beatable – and that’s obviously confidence for us – and we can’t let them start well, because starting well is what they want to do and then you’ve got to play catch-up.”