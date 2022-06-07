The Bulls beat the Sharks 30-27 with a drop goal by Chris Smith in added time in their quarterfinal clash last weekend to book their ticket to Ireland.

Bulls coach Jake White believes Ireland’s Leinster can be beaten as they head to Dublin for their United Rugby Championship semifinal this Saturday.

But now they cross swords with a Leinster team who smashed Glasgow Warriors 76-14 in their quarterfinal.

Having watched the Irishmen go down to La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup final the week before, White says: “What I did see [in the Champions Cup final] is that Leinster is the one team that scores the most points in the first 20 minutes against everybody. I think what they [La Rochelle] did, through circumstances and Leinster’s errors, they sort of got to hold them to a reasonable score at halftime...

“What I learnt is that Leinster are beatable – and that’s obviously confidence for us – and we can’t let them start well, because starting well is what they want to do and then you’ve got to play catch-up.”