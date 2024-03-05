It seemed like the Bulls would never get one over their archrivals in the United Rugby Championship over the past three seasons, but alles came together on Saturday as they scored four tries to grab a bonus-point 40-22 win at a packed Loftus Versfeld.

Bulls coach Jake White is ecstatic to have ended the Stormers’ winning streak against his manne, but isn’t getting carried away because they “haven’t won anything”.

Grounded: Jake White. Picture:Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Following the weekend’s action and heading into a two-week break, Leinster remained at the top of the URC log on 44 points, while the Bulls moved up to second but the Stormers, denied even a losing bonus point at Loftus, slipped out of the top eight to ninth.

In the SA Shield, the Bulls have overtaken the Stormers on 20 points after five derbies, yet White says: “I am over the moon that the monkey’s off the back, or as you call it, the north-south rivalry.

“But I must reinforce that it doesn’t mean we’ve won anything. We’ve won a game, it’s a pool game and we happened to stay ahead of them.”