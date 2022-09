Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League with a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday. Sancho provided a cool finish, rounding keeper Danny Ward and slipping the ball home in the 23rd minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford from a Bruno Fernandes break down the right.

After the break United took few risks and lacked a cutting edge with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute. Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, went close with a bicycle kick and added some life to United's attack.