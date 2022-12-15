Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says he is not sure when Jadon Sancho will return to the first team and that the winger’s absence is down to a combination of mental and physical factors. Sancho, who was not called up for England's World Cup campaign in Qatar, has been training separately from the United squad in recent weeks and did not feature in their friendly games against Spanish sides Cadiz and Real Betis.

Who are you backing to make an impact today? 🔴![CDATA[]]>👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 10, 2022 The 22-year-old also missed United’s last four matches due to illness before the World Cup break. And Ten Hag, whose team is in a training camp in Spain, says: “He’s not fit enough to be here. “He wasn’t in the right status, in the right fitness state, so now he’s on an individual programme and we want him to finish that programme and hopefully, we see him back soon.”