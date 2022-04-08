Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel warned his players that if they don’t “find their level” at Southampton on Saturday at 4pm, then their season could be over.

Tuchel is paaping with his Blues on a two-match losing streak, having lost 4-1 to Brentford in the Premier League last weekend and seeing their Champions League crown skeef geklap by a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid.

A Karim Benzema hattrick at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night leaves Tuchel’s grip on the title all but gone ahead of next week’s trip to the Bernabeu.

And the German warns: “We have to find our level back. I don’t know where it is since the international break.

“The first half is a repetition of the second half against Brentford in a quarterfinal against Real Madrid.

“So far off our level in absolutely everything the game demands, we can’t expect a result from this kind of performance.

“We have to get things ready for Saturday. Not think about the Bernabeu. Saturday we face Southampton and if we continue to play like this, we will not get a point.”

