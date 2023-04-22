Striker Iqraam Rayners scored a goal in each half as Stellenbosch FC downed Swallows FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on a wet Saturday evening. Stellenbosch FC scored a deserved 3-0 win over Swallows FC saw them enjoy a dramatic climb up the DStv Premiership as they moved from 11th place to a top-eight berth in sixth position.

It’s been a good day for Stellenbosch. pic.twitter.com/DoMr9bOA0X — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2023 Both sides showed attacking intent at the start, with Swallows midfielder Gregory Damons setting off on a few early probing runs down the left flank, although nothing came of his entries at the Stellenbosch deep end. There was a fourth-minute scoring chance for Swallows after midfielder Waseem Isaacs intercepted a back pass in the Stellenbosch defence. The aerobatic Stellenbosch keeper Sage Stephens plucked the away-swinging goal-bound shot out of the air to avert early danger.

Stellenbosch, playing with pace, mounted a few attacking sorties, mostly down in the left channels. However, their passing was often wayward, and they were checked in the final third area. Somehow, Stellenbosch did not synchronise their efforts, but as the game wound towards midway through the first half, Swallows started to feel the pressure, and most of the team dropped back in defence. Stellenbosch midfielder Argentinian Júnior Mendieta orchestrated most of his side's sorties into the firing zone. Just ahead of the half-hour mark, he laid on a scoring feed to striker Iqraam Rayners, who is enjoying the form of life with a glut of goals across all PSL competitions. Rayners skied the parting shot with an uncharacteristic effort, but moments later, he atoned for the earlier lapse after he connected with another Mendieta feed.

This time he cracked a low drive through a packed goalmouth from outside the Swallows' penalty box. The unsighted Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi made a late despairing dive to no avail. It was Rayners' 12th goal since he returned to Stellenbosch from SuperSport United during the January transfer window. The sun was not shining at the gloomy Winelands venue, but Mendieta was the bright spark in the home side, and he proved hard to contain. However, despite his continued efforts, Stellenbosch were unable to add to Rayners' score. By the time referee Philangenkosi Khumalo brought the halftime to an end, Stellenbosch had enjoyed a 58% possession advantage, but Stellenbosch had also managed four shots at goal.

Iqraam Rayners is lethal in front of goal at the moment 🔥#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/NJshVA5bBR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2023 When the second half kicked off, Stellenbosch again enjoyed the ascendency, and they carved open the Swallows' defence. Defender Fawaaz Basadien, who had stalked into the firing zone, found himself in a one-on-one position with Akpeyi, but the wet surface caused him to slip. The ball looped into the keeper's hands after his parting shot. Mendieta again intervened with great authority on the hour mark with a pass to Rayners who was positioned well out on the fringe of the opposition penalty area. This time his crisp low drive flew past Akpeyi and Stellenbosch was well on their way to victory, since their goalkeeper Stephens was living a charmed life between the sticks. Ibraheem Jabaar, the Nigerian central midfielder, wrapped up the scoring with a cracking shot a few minutes ahead of the final whistle (3-0).