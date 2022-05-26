Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has ’n appeltjie te skil when he lines up against Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final. Looking to become the first man to win the European Cup four times as a coach to go along with his two as a player, the Italian has suffered at the hands of the Reds in his glittering career.

He missed the Rome final defeat to the Reds as a Roma player in 1984 and was on the receiving end as AC Milan coach of the Miracle of Istanbul, when Steven Gerrard inspired Reds comeback from 3-0 down to take the 2005 trophy on penalties, before he got revenge in the 2007 rematch. And now the former Everton boss is ready to dish out some payback in Paris this weekend. PAINFUL: Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard in 2005 He says: “Losing to [Liverpool] was a tragedy with Roma in 1984 and [with AC Milan in] 2005.

“Then the revenge, which [Mohamed] Salah says, in 2007. I respect them a lot. “In addition to the beautiful experience of being rivals with Everton. “They have six Champions Leagues, only one fewer than AC Milan.

ON A MISSION: Jurgen Klopp, centre “That’s an extra motivation too. My friends who support AC Milan ask me not to let them reach seven.” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his manne are on a revenge mission of their own after losing the 2018 final to Real 3-1. And Klopp, who was named LMA and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, reckons his manne are reg vir ’n geveg.