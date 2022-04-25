Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says the Old Trafford club can forget about playing in the Champions League next season.

Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at fourth-placed Arsenal left the Red Devils six points behind their rivals with just four games left to play - a gap the German reckons is too far to make up for his sixth-place side.

Asked if that meant the end of their top-four hopes, Rangnick says: “For me, even before the game it was not very likely, but after this result it is gone, yes.”

Even the news that Erik Ten Hag would take the reins as permanent boss next season could not lift United to a vital victory after a tough week for the club, with Cristiano Ronaldo losing his newborn son and captain Harry Maguire receiving bomb threats at his home.

But Rangnick hopes his players can dig deep and fight to lift the fans.

He says: “It’s a question again of pride and a question of honour. We owe it to the fans. We have the next two games at home against Chelsea and Brentford.

“It’s clear we have to defend better in and around the box.”

United had Arsenal on the ropes after coming back from 2-0 down, before Bruno Fernandes smacked his penalty into a post and Granit Xhaka scored with a rocket.

The team’s lates failure had goalkeeper David de Gea posting on Twitter: “I’m always honest, [against Arsenal] we could have got more from this game.

“But in this season we are where we deserve to be.”

