All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes that if Ireland are ever going to win the Rugby World Cup, then this is their year. Coach Andy Farrell’s northern hemisphere champions are currently on a 17-match unbeaten run and are ranked first in the world heading into Saturday’s quarterfinal clash against the southern hemisphere champs.

But flyhalf Johnny Sexton and his pals have never gotten past the quarterfinal stage of the global showpiece and with the All Blacks lying in wait, they have to pull out all the stops if they are to snap that dry run. Asked if this was Ireland's big chance, Foster says: "They've got a group of players, this is probably their moment, if they're ever going to win a World Cup, they will probably feel like it's now." Zoning in on the challenge of facing the Irish, he says: "The fact it is Ireland [in the quarterfinals], playing well, on top of their game, world number one, makes the challenge nice and simple.