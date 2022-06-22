Sadio Mane says when he first heard about the interest from Bayern Munich, he had no doubts about making the move. The 30-year-old was unveiled in Germany on Wednesday after completing a £35.1m move from Liverpool.

Many fans and former players couldn’t understand why he would leave the Reds after six years and having scored 120 goals and providing 48 in his 269 appearances. BARCA MOVE: Robert Lewandowski Some believed it was because of money that Mane left, while others believed he was moeg of playing in the shadow of Mo Salah. But Mane says moving to Munich, where he’ll team up with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, is all about the club.

He tells the club’s website: “I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. “It’s the right time for this challenge.” John Barnes In a farewell interview with Liverpool, the Senegal ace says: “Obviously it is strange – really, really strange – to no longer be a Liverpool player after six years spent at Anfield.