Entering the second leg with a 2-0 lead, the Reds were on the back foot after Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin levelled the tie in the first half.

Paaping at half time, Klopp says: “We looked like we were impressed by them. We had no real build-up and we didn’t play in the right spaces. We played into their hands. Our minds were not right. We felt the pressure. It was a football problem in the first half. And we had to solve it with football.”

KEEP ON GOING: Jurgen Klopp

They did, with Fabinho, impressive replacement Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane scoring three goals to win the tie 3-2 and 5-2 on aggregate.

Booking their third final of the season, having already won the League Cup and playing Chelsea in next week’s FA Cup final, Klopp says: “It [the comeback] was massive from the boys. Before the game I said I’d like to read the headlines that the mentality monsters were in town. I didn’t want us to defend the result but go for the win, and the second half was like this.”