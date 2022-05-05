Jurgen Klopp believes his Liverpool team are mentality monsters, after bouncing back to beat Villarreal in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night.
Entering the second leg with a 2-0 lead, the Reds were on the back foot after Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin levelled the tie in the first half.
Paaping at half time, Klopp says: “We looked like we were impressed by them. We had no real build-up and we didn’t play in the right spaces. We played into their hands. Our minds were not right. We felt the pressure. It was a football problem in the first half. And we had to solve it with football.”
They did, with Fabinho, impressive replacement Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane scoring three goals to win the tie 3-2 and 5-2 on aggregate.
Booking their third final of the season, having already won the League Cup and playing Chelsea in next week’s FA Cup final, Klopp says: “It [the comeback] was massive from the boys. Before the game I said I’d like to read the headlines that the mentality monsters were in town. I didn’t want us to defend the result but go for the win, and the second half was like this.”
Before they get to any of the finals - with the Champions League final on May 28 against either Real Madrid or Man City, who played last night - the Reds shift their attention to the league where they will face Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.
Only one point behind leaders Man City, the dream of an unprecedented quadruple is still very much alive for Klopp and his “mentality monsters”.