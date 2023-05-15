Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse believes the club’s standards have slipped after they became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season on Saturday. The Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Fulham ended a sorry battle to extend their 11-year stay in the top flight, with the south-coast club cut six points adrift at the foot of the table on 24 points after as many losses over the course of the campaign - a record for the proud club.

Following a season that lacked stability in leadership, coach Ruben Selles - the third man in the job after Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones - and his manne went into Saturday’s home game knowing they needed to win all of their remaining games and hope their rivals don’t score any points. A heart-breaking moment, as our relegation is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/1kmNhmJObR — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 13, 2023 Carlos Alcaraz thought he had given his span hope in the 47th minute when he ran behind the defence and gave his side the lead, but he was ruled offside. And then it got worse when the visitors countered immediately and unmarked Carlos Vinicius was there to tap in a ball in an attempted tackle that broke off James Wilson before Aleksandar Mitrovic’s diving header 18 minutes from time sealed their fate.