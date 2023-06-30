South Africa’s U20’s suffered a shock defeat to Italy in the Junior World Championships in Paarl on Thursday, going down 34-26 in their Pool C encounter. Coach Bafana Nhleko’s team delivered an ill-disciplined performance and were deservedly on the wrong side of the scoreline after 80 minutes after conceding an unthinkable 17 penalties in muddy conditions at Paarl Gymnasium.

Dominating the first five minutes of the match, SA just couldn’t find a way through Italy’s defence. 🏆 Not our day in Paarl!



Congratulations to Italy on the victory 🤝#JourneyToGreatness pic.twitter.com/3EPeer7yS0 — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 29, 2023 Instead, it was Italy who drew first blood when they were awarded a penalty try in the ninth minute after SA prop Mawande Mdanda pulled down a rolling maul on their tryline. He got a yellow card for his efforts. Italy then dominated and opened up a 17-0 lead after hooker Nicholas Gasperini dotted down from a rolling maul and Simone Brisighella added a penalty.

The hosts were finally on the scoreboard in the 31st minute when centre Kat Letebele scored under the sticks after running a perfect angle. #JuniorBoks reaction - "We still in the tournament and have another chance to make it right."

More here: https://t.co/pZJRxvc32h#WorldRugby20s pic.twitter.com/ZDPB7naLVf — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 29, 2023 A cross-kick from replacement scrumhalf Imad Khan found Jurenzo Julius on the wing to make it 17-12 at half time. The first score in the second half was going to be important and it was a double by replacement prop Marcos Francesco Gallorini that gave Italy a 31-12 lead.

Pak gevat: Italy dominated SA.Picture credit: World Rugby website Damian Markus then gave SA a glimmer of hope with a superb solo try from within his own half, before hooker Juann Els burst through a ruck to run in a 20 metre try to make it 31-26 in the last quarter. But Italy kicked another penalty six minutes from time to take the game away from SA completely. Not bad for a cross field kick! 😮‍💨 #WorldRugbyU20s | @JuniorBoks pic.twitter.com/Z0NtIUstYZ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2023 SA - Tries: Kat Letebele, Jurenzo Julius, Damian Markus, Juann Els; Conversions: Imad Khan (3).