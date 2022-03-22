Italy’s stunning Six Nations triumph over Wales over the weekend sensationally snapped a seven-year, 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations and sent Italian sport into raptures.

Prior to their shock 22-21 win, there had been much argument that Italy no longer belonged in the Six Nations because of their inability to fashion a win over those seven long years, and a strong case was built for South Africa’s inclusion at the expense of the Azurri.

But Italy have steadily improved over the course of the Six Nations under new coach Kieran Crowley, a former All Blacks fullback.

Their fighting spirit was well illustrated in their match against Ireland when they had to play with 13 men against an in-form home team and lost with honour — early in the match, they had a hooker injured, and then the substitute hooker was sent off and the rules penalised them an additional player because the game had to revert to uncontested scrums.

In the weekend’s fixture, it appeared that the Italians were in for yet more heartbreak when they trailed Wales 21-15 at the Principality Stadium, having led for three-quarters of the match.

The resignation in the Italian commentator’s voice said it all as the game drew to a close, but as the clock struck the 78th minute, one of the most magical moments in the history of Italian rugby materialised before disbelieving eyes.

Fullback Ange Capuozzo launched a desperate attack from well within his half and soon was weaving through the defence before finding himself clear for a sprint down the touchline. He drew the Welsh fullback to give Eduardo Padovani a clear run to the Welsh posts.

The conversion by Paolo Garbisi sailed through the uprights as the full-time hooter sounded to send Italy into ecstasy.

Grandioso! As the commentator repeatedly screamed.

