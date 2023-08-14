Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says it’s malligheid to even suggest that they would tell someone in their World Cup squad to fake an injury to bring in Handre Pollard. Following his 33-man squad announcement for next month’s global showpiece in France, the mense went bos with the conspiracy theories on social media claiming that the Bok hierarchy will tell one of their four scrumhalves to get “injured” during the latter part of the tournament to bring in Pollard, who is recovering from a calf injury and is not in the squad.

With only one specialist flyhalf in Manie Libbok in their squad, Nienaber says the idea of faking an injury is just mal. Here it is, the #Springboks squad for #RWC2023 🏉![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Full announcement: https://t.co/f7Ns708JcO #StrongerTogether — Springboks (@Springboks) August 8, 2023 The Boks left for Europe on Saturday ahead of this week’s World Cup warm-up clash with Wales. At their departure event at OR Tambo, Nienaber told reporters: “How can you pick a guy in the World Cup squad, if you have a heart, and tell him to fake an injury because we want to get another guy in? I mean, that’s mad. We will never do that.

A message from the #Springboks as they start their #RWC2023 mission in Cardiff this week 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/krF2K3aRd0 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 13, 2023 “There are lots of rumours flying around the squad and the injured players, and that we have this plot that we take four nines, and we will get Handre in. MAN ALLEEN: SA flyhalf Manie Libbok. “If there are no injuries, this whole 33 [the original squad] will come back [home as is]. But history tells you we normally lose a player or two through injury.” He adds: “If we lose a prop now, we won’t bring a backline player in. That would be suicide because we only have five props. If we lose a hooker, we won’t bring a back in because we only have three hookers. That would be suicidal.