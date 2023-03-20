The script could not have been better prepared - a chance to seal a first Grand Slam in Dublin on St Patrick's Day weekend - and Ireland delivered, although it was nervier than they would have liked against an England side reduced to 14 men for the entire second half.

Ireland completed their fourth Six Nations Grand Slam with a 29-16 victory over England at a pulsating Aviva Stadium on Saturday, emphatically underlining their status as the world's top-ranked team heading into September's World Cup.

England were within one point of an upset with 20 minutes to go but late tries from Robbie Henshaw, Rob Herring and a second for Man of the Match Dan Sheehan made sure of Ireland’s 15th championship and fifth since 2009.

Captain Johnny Sexton says of the win: “You couldn’t make it up, it’s like living in a dream. We didn’t play our best but bloody hell, what a team. What a group of coaches.

"It's like living in a dream... It's the best tournament you can play in."



“To come here and get a win on St Patrick’s weekend, it’s unbelievable. What a day.”